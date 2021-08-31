Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) Director Steven I. Sarowitz Sells 28,784 Shares

Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 28,784 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.00, for a total transaction of $7,426,272.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Paylocity stock opened at $268.92 on Tuesday. Paylocity Holding Co. has a fifty-two week low of $130.95 and a fifty-two week high of $269.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $215.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $192.96. The company has a market capitalization of $14.68 billion, a PE ratio of 215.14 and a beta of 1.28.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The software maker reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.39. Paylocity had a net margin of 11.14% and a return on equity of 16.19%. As a group, research analysts predict that Paylocity Holding Co. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PCTY. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Paylocity from $184.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Paylocity in a research note on Friday, August 6th. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Paylocity from $220.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and set a $203.71 price target (up previously from $194.00) on shares of Paylocity in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Paylocity from $205.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $216.86.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paylocity in the first quarter worth $34,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Paylocity in the first quarter worth $36,000. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paylocity in the second quarter worth $37,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paylocity in the second quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paylocity in the first quarter worth $103,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.60% of the company’s stock.

Paylocity Company Profile

Paylocity Holding Corp. engages in the development and provision of cloud-based software solution. It offers cloud-based payroll, human capital management applications, time labor tracking, benefits administration, and talent management. The company was founded by Steve I. Sarowitz in 1997 and is headquartered in Schaumburg, IL.

