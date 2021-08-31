Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) Receives $20.25 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.25.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 1,337.3% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,466 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,364 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. 95.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pebblebrook Hotel Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSE PEB traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $22.02. The company had a trading volume of 22,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,021,462. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a 12 month low of $11.42 and a 12 month high of $26.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.14.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.04. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a negative return on equity of 12.94% and a negative net margin of 106.05%. Equities research analysts expect that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust will post -0.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.18%. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s dividend payout ratio is -2.74%.

About Pebblebrook Hotel Trust

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the investments and acquisition in hotel properties. Its hotels are located in the markets like: Atlanta, Georgia; Boston, Massachusetts; Chicago, Illinois; Key West, Florida; Miami, Los Angeles, Naples, Nashville, Tennessee; New York, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; Portland, Oregon; San Diego, California; San Francisco, Seattle, Stevenson, and Washington, DC The company was founded by Jon E.

Read More: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.