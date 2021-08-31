People Infrastructure Ltd (PPE) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 2nd

People Infrastructure Ltd (ASX:PPE) announced a final dividend on Friday, August 27th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share on Thursday, September 30th. This represents a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This is an increase from People Infrastructure’s previous final dividend of $0.05.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.55.

People Infrastructure Ltd, a workforce management company, provides contracted staffing and human resources outsourcing services in Australia and New Zealand. The company offers recruiting, on-boarding, rostering, timesheet management, pay rolling, and workplace health and safety management services.

