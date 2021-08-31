Perma-Pipe International Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPIH) Short Interest Up 67.9% in August

Perma-Pipe International Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPIH) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, an increase of 67.9% from the July 29th total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Perma-Pipe International by 729.9% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,548 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Perma-Pipe International in the second quarter worth approximately $90,000. Founders Capital Management boosted its stake in Perma-Pipe International by 38.5% in the first quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 7,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Perma-Pipe International by 7.9% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 256,693 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,561,000 after buying an additional 18,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shufro Rose & Co. LLC boosted its stake in Perma-Pipe International by 20.5% in the first quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 117,591 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $715,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. 27.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PPIH opened at $7.08 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.72. Perma-Pipe International has a twelve month low of $5.13 and a twelve month high of $8.19. The stock has a market cap of $57.81 million, a PE ratio of -9.59 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Perma-Pipe International (NASDAQ:PPIH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 8th. The industrial products company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter. Perma-Pipe International had a negative return on equity of 11.78% and a negative net margin of 6.91%. The business had revenue of $24.42 million for the quarter.

About Perma-Pipe International

Perma-Pipe International Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engineers, designs, manufactures, and sells specialty piping and leak detection systems. The company offers insulated and jacketed district heating and cooling piping systems for energy distribution from central energy plants to various locations; and primary and secondary containment piping systems for transporting chemicals, hazardous fluids, and petroleum products, as well as engages in the coating and insulation of oil and gas gathering and transmission pipelines.

