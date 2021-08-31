Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK) Short Interest Up 24.3% in August

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK) saw a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 627,900 shares, a growth of 24.3% from the July 29th total of 505,000 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 273,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th.

Get Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk alerts:

Shares of TLK traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $23.77. 2,825 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 186,439. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.80 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.02. Perusahaan Perseroan has a 12 month low of $16.97 and a 12 month high of $27.46.

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter. Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk had a net margin of 18.28% and a return on equity of 20.70%.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 13th. Investors of record on Monday, June 14th were paid a dividend of $0.2153 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 5.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 11th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TLK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,576 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 2,241 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 15.6% in the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 319,121 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,544,000 after purchasing an additional 43,061 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its stake in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 4.0% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 56,153 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after purchasing an additional 2,174 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 150.0% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,970 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 32.1% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,996 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 971 shares in the last quarter. 3.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk Company Profile

PT Telkom Indonesia (Persero) Tbk is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications, information, and technology services. It operates through the following segments: Mobile, Consumer, Enterprise, Wholesale and International Business (WIB), and Others. The Mobile segment provides mobile voice, SMS, value added services and, mobile broadband.

See Also: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.