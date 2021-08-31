Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Acquired by Clarius Group LLC

Clarius Group LLC increased its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 49,767 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,943 shares during the quarter. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,949,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PFE. Usca Ria LLC lifted its position in Pfizer by 11.6% in the second quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 504,526 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $19,757,000 after purchasing an additional 52,362 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 2.0% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 358,298 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,981,000 after buying an additional 7,005 shares during the last quarter. Cito Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 59.6% during the first quarter. Cito Capital Group LLC now owns 38,831 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,407,000 after buying an additional 14,500 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 4.4% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,090,666 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $81,925,000 after purchasing an additional 88,276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 2.8% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,461,508 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $52,950,000 after purchasing an additional 40,497 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Pfizer stock traded down $0.68 on Tuesday, hitting $46.08. The company had a trading volume of 828,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,003,464. The firm has a market capitalization of $258.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.74. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.36 and a twelve month high of $51.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $43.25 and a 200-day moving average of $39.44.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.10. Pfizer had a net margin of 23.06% and a return on equity of 26.49%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 70.27%.

PFE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist started coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Pfizer from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Pfizer from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $44.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Pfizer from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.62.

In other Pfizer news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 1,661 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.30, for a total value of $80,226.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.86, for a total transaction of $107,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $489,889.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc engages in the discovery, development, and manufacture of healthcare products specializes in medicines, vaccine, and consumer healthcare. It operates through the Pfizer Innovative Health (IH) and Pfizer Essential Health (EH) segments. The IH segment focuses on the development and commercializing medicines and vaccines for internal medicine, oncology, inflammation and immunology, rate disease, and consumer healthcare.

