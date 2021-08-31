Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Bought by Smith Asset Management Group LP

Smith Asset Management Group LP raised its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 138,593.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 443,820 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 443,500 shares during the quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $17,380,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. Usca Ria LLC raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 504,526 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $19,757,000 after buying an additional 52,362 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 358,298 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,981,000 after buying an additional 7,005 shares during the last quarter. Cito Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 59.6% during the 1st quarter. Cito Capital Group LLC now owns 38,831 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,407,000 after buying an additional 14,500 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,090,666 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $81,925,000 after buying an additional 88,276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,461,508 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $52,950,000 after buying an additional 40,497 shares during the last quarter. 57.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Pfizer alerts:

In related news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 1,661 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.30, for a total transaction of $80,226.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.86, for a total value of $107,150.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,430 shares in the company, valued at $489,889.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PFE has been the subject of several research reports. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $48.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Pfizer from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $40.00 target price on shares of Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Pfizer from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.62.

PFE traded down $0.69 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $46.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,431,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,146,916. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $258.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.77, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $43.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.44. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.36 and a 52-week high of $51.86.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.10. Pfizer had a return on equity of 26.49% and a net margin of 23.06%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently 70.27%.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc engages in the discovery, development, and manufacture of healthcare products specializes in medicines, vaccine, and consumer healthcare. It operates through the Pfizer Innovative Health (IH) and Pfizer Essential Health (EH) segments. The IH segment focuses on the development and commercializing medicines and vaccines for internal medicine, oncology, inflammation and immunology, rate disease, and consumer healthcare.

Further Reading: Cash Asset Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.