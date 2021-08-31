Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) is Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc’s 6th Largest Position

Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc increased its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 167,740 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,223 shares during the period. Philip Morris International makes up about 4.0% of Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $16,625,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in Philip Morris International during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Centiva Capital LP grew its position in Philip Morris International by 152.2% during the 1st quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 13,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 8,208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Philip Morris International by 179.1% during the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. 67.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Barclays set a $98.59 price target on shares of Philip Morris International and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.47.

Shares of NYSE:PM traded down $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $103.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,853,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,391,430. The company has a 50-day moving average of $99.68 and a 200-day moving average of $94.98. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12 month low of $68.93 and a 12 month high of $103.63. The firm has a market cap of $160.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.84.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.02. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.13% and a negative return on equity of 91.56%. The firm had revenue of $7.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.29 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th were paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 24th. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 92.84%.

Philip Morris International announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Friday, June 11th that authorizes the company to buyback $7.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Philip Morris International news, CEO Martin G. King sold 21,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.18, for a total transaction of $2,176,410.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

