Picton Property Income (LON:PCTN) Hits New 12-Month High at $98.50

Picton Property Income Limited (LON:PCTN) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 98.50 ($1.29) and last traded at GBX 97.30 ($1.27), with a volume of 35420 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 97.10 ($1.27).

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PCTN shares. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “add” rating and set a GBX 100 ($1.31) price objective on shares of Picton Property Income in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “add” rating and set a GBX 100 ($1.31) price objective on shares of Picton Property Income in a report on Thursday, May 27th.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.33. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 92.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 149.28. The company has a market capitalization of £532.82 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.78.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 5th will be paid a GBX 0.85 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.94%. This is a boost from Picton Property Income’s previous dividend of $0.80. Picton Property Income’s payout ratio is 0.44%.

In other news, insider Michael Morris sold 186,213 shares of Picton Property Income stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 87 ($1.14), for a total value of £162,005.31 ($211,660.97).

About Picton Property Income (LON:PCTN)

Picton, established in 2005, is a UK REIT. It owns and actively manages a Â£665 million diversified UK commercial property portfolio, invested across 47 assets and with around 350 occupiers (as at 31 March 2020). Through an occupier focused, opportunity led approach to asset management, Picton aims to be one of the consistently best performing diversified UK focused property companies listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange.

