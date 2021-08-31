Picton Property Income (LON:PCTN) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $149.28

Shares of Picton Property Income Limited (LON:PCTN) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 149.28 ($1.95) and traded as low as GBX 96.50 ($1.26). Picton Property Income shares last traded at GBX 97.10 ($1.27), with a volume of 2,388,839 shares traded.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PCTN. Peel Hunt restated an “add” rating and set a GBX 100 ($1.31) target price on shares of Picton Property Income in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “add” rating and set a GBX 100 ($1.31) price target on shares of Picton Property Income in a research report on Thursday, May 27th.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 92.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 149.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.33. The company has a market cap of £531.73 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.66.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 5th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.85 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a yield of 0.94%. This is a boost from Picton Property Income’s previous dividend of $0.80. Picton Property Income’s payout ratio is currently 0.44%.

In other Picton Property Income news, insider Michael Morris sold 186,213 shares of Picton Property Income stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 87 ($1.14), for a total transaction of £162,005.31 ($211,660.97).

Picton Property Income Company Profile (LON:PCTN)

Picton, established in 2005, is a UK REIT. It owns and actively manages a Â£665 million diversified UK commercial property portfolio, invested across 47 assets and with around 350 occupiers (as at 31 March 2020). Through an occupier focused, opportunity led approach to asset management, Picton aims to be one of the consistently best performing diversified UK focused property companies listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange.

