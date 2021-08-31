PIMCO Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:PKO) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

PIMCO Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:PKO) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 31,000 shares, a decline of 33.9% from the July 29th total of 46,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 60,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.
Shares of PKO traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $26.56. The company had a trading volume of 36,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,000. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.57. PIMCO Income Opportunity Fund has a 52-week low of $21.95 and a 52-week high of $27.98.
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.58%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 11th.
About PIMCO Income Opportunity Fund
PIMCO Income Opportunity Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in corporate debt, government and sovereign debt, mortgage backed and other asset-backed securities, bank loans and related instruments, convertible securities and other income-producing securities, with an average duration of 2 to 8 years.
