PIMCO Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:PKO) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

PIMCO Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:PKO) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 31,000 shares, a decline of 33.9% from the July 29th total of 46,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 60,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Shares of PKO traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $26.56. The company had a trading volume of 36,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,000. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.57. PIMCO Income Opportunity Fund has a 52-week low of $21.95 and a 52-week high of $27.98.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.58%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 11th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PKO. Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new position in shares of PIMCO Income Opportunity Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. CKW Financial Group raised its position in PIMCO Income Opportunity Fund by 165.7% in the 1st quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 1,528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 953 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in PIMCO Income Opportunity Fund by 1,732.9% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 4,263 shares during the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new position in PIMCO Income Opportunity Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $180,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in PIMCO Income Opportunity Fund by 2,167.4% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 7,044 shares during the last quarter.

About PIMCO Income Opportunity Fund

PIMCO Income Opportunity Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in corporate debt, government and sovereign debt, mortgage backed and other asset-backed securities, bank loans and related instruments, convertible securities and other income-producing securities, with an average duration of 2 to 8 years.

