Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) Shares Bought by Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) by 48.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 891,643 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 292,458 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $70,395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pinterest during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Pinterest by 412.9% during the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pinterest during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Pinterest by 350.6% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Pinterest by 159.5% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. 55.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on PINS shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Pinterest from $80.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Pinterest to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Pinterest from $94.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Pinterest from $85.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, dropped their target price on Pinterest from $85.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.02.

In other news, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.88, for a total value of $1,006,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CAO Tseli Lily Yang sold 11,928 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.82, for a total value of $844,740.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 967,470 shares of company stock valued at $68,648,482 over the last three months. Insiders own 8.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PINS stock traded down $0.92 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $55.57. The company had a trading volume of 12,306,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,401,290. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.11. Pinterest, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.49 and a 52-week high of $89.90. The stock has a market cap of $35.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 264.62 and a beta of 1.23.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.36. Pinterest had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 7.18%. Analysts forecast that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Pinterest

Pinterest, Inc engages in the operation of a pinboard-style photo-sharing website. It allows users to create and manage theme-based image collections such as events, interests, and hobbies. The company was founded by Benjamin Silbermann, Paul C. Sciarra, and Evan Sharp in October 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

