Pioneer High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PHT) Shares Bought by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in Pioneer High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PHT) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 96,332 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,605 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Pioneer High Income Fund were worth $935,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Pioneer High Income Fund during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer High Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer High Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $94,000. Integrated Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pioneer High Income Fund by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,230 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Pioneer High Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $191,000.

Shares of NYSE PHT opened at $10.82 on Tuesday. Pioneer High Income Fund, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.63 and a 1-year high of $10.87. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.78.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.072 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.99%.

Pioneer High Income Fund Profile

Pioneer High Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in below-investment-grade bonds, high-yield corporate bonds, and convertible securities.

