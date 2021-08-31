Platform Technology Partners Buys Shares of 6,206 Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY)

Platform Technology Partners bought a new stake in shares of Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 6,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $495,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its position in Chewy by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 11,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $911,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Chewy by 250.9% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 36,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,918,000 after purchasing an additional 26,179 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in Chewy by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $786,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Chewy by 31.0% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 7,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,000 after buying an additional 1,704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Chewy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,036,000. 93.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Chewy in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $101.00 price objective on the stock. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Chewy in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $101.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $133.00 price objective on shares of Chewy in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Chewy in a research report on Sunday, June 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Chewy in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.55.

Shares of NYSE CHWY opened at $90.10 on Tuesday. Chewy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $51.25 and a 12 month high of $120.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.86. The stock has a market cap of $37.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4,505.00, a PEG ratio of 37.49 and a beta of 0.08.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 9th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.12) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Chewy, Inc. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Mario Jesus Marte sold 37,291 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.04, for a total value of $2,798,316.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 143,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,748,579.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Susan Helfrick sold 10,463 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $837,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 41,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,348,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 281,289 shares of company stock valued at $22,018,264. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Chewy Company Profile

Chewy, Inc engages in the provision of pure-play e-commerce business. It supplies pet medications, food, treats and other pet-health products and services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles. The company was founded by Ryan Cohen and Michael Day in September 2011 and is headquartered in Dania Beach, FL.

