Platform Technology Partners Makes New $545,000 Investment in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Platform Technology Partners purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 8,946 shares of the energy producer’s stock, valued at approximately $545,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in COP. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 64.2% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 6,497 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 2,541 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 12,550 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $665,000 after purchasing an additional 1,780 shares in the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC boosted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 54.6% during the 1st quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 13,963 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $740,000 after purchasing an additional 4,932 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 75.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,025 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $849,000 after purchasing an additional 6,891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 48.7% during the 1st quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 8,920 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 2,920 shares in the last quarter. 70.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

COP opened at $56.20 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $57.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.52. ConocoPhillips has a twelve month low of $27.53 and a twelve month high of $63.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.45, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.77.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The energy producer reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.17. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 5.93% and a return on equity of 5.64%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.92) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 23rd. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is -177.32%.

In other ConocoPhillips news, Director Jody Freeman sold 3,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.65, for a total transaction of $198,873.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $492,172.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director R A. Walker purchased 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $55.50 per share, with a total value of $999,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $50.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. TheStreet raised shares of ConocoPhillips from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. ConocoPhillips currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.81.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Asia Pacific; and Other International.

