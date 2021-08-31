Platform Technology Partners Makes New Investment in Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN)

Platform Technology Partners purchased a new position in Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 7,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $596,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Penn National Gaming during the 2nd quarter valued at about $641,000. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Penn National Gaming by 242.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Penn National Gaming by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Penn National Gaming by 522.6% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 154,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,839,000 after purchasing an additional 129,915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of Penn National Gaming by 380.3% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. 80.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PENN stock opened at $81.54 on Tuesday. Penn National Gaming, Inc. has a one year low of $50.93 and a one year high of $142.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $72.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 2.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.98 and a beta of 2.55.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.24. Penn National Gaming had a net margin of 8.89% and a return on equity of 16.24%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.69) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 406.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Penn National Gaming, Inc. will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Penn National Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Penn National Gaming from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Penn National Gaming from $149.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Penn National Gaming from $151.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.67.

Penn National Gaming, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities and video gaming terminal operations with a focus on slot machine entertainment. It operates through the following business segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest, and Other. The Northeast segment consists of properties including Ameristar East Chicago, Greektown Casino-Hotel, and Hollywood Casino Bangor.

