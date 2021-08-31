Platform Technology Partners Takes $404,000 Position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Platform Technology Partners bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,783 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $404,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BABA. RGT Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. RGT Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 974 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,335 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 250 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 1,771 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lifted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 13,476 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,055,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. 29.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Securities dropped their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $315.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. dropped their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $338.00 to $306.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $330.00 target price on the stock. CLSA dropped their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $300.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Alibaba Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $299.28.

NYSE:BABA opened at $162.29 on Tuesday. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a one year low of $152.80 and a one year high of $319.32. The stock has a market cap of $441.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.79, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $198.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $218.19.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $16.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $14.86. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 19.25% and a return on equity of 12.92%. The company had revenue of $205.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $14.82 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 8.3 EPS for the current year.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media and Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

