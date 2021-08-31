Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.21 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) will post earnings per share of $1.21 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Plexus’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.20 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.23. Plexus posted earnings of $1.49 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 18.8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Plexus will report full year earnings of $4.92 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.90 to $4.93. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $5.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.43 to $5.70. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Plexus.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The technology company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $814.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $797.24 million. Plexus had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 4.17%. Plexus’s quarterly revenue was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.20 EPS.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Plexus from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Plexus from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Fox-Davies Capital raised shares of Plexus from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Sidoti raised shares of Plexus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Raymond James set a $85.73 price target on shares of Plexus and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.12.

Shares of Plexus stock opened at $92.30 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $88.53 and a 200-day moving average of $90.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of 18.99 and a beta of 1.20. Plexus has a 1-year low of $64.35 and a 1-year high of $101.17.

In related news, Director J Joel Quadracci purchased 2,840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $88.02 per share, for a total transaction of $249,976.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,719.34. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Plexus by 61.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 136,070 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,437,000 after acquiring an additional 51,646 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Plexus by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 136,915 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,515,000 after purchasing an additional 13,162 shares in the last quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. grew its stake in shares of Plexus by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. now owns 94,745 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,661,000 after purchasing an additional 7,992 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of Plexus by 94,337.5% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,555 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $691,000 after purchasing an additional 7,547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Plexus by 671.9% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 88,835 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,120,000 after purchasing an additional 77,327 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

About Plexus

Plexus Corp. engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services. The firm partners with companies to transform concepts into branded products and deliver them to the market. It has partnerships with customers in the healthcare and life sciences; industrial and commercial; communications; and aerospace and defense market sectors.

