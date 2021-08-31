Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Plug Power Inc. is a leading provider of alternative energy technology focused on the design, development, commercialization and manufacture of hydrogen fuel cell systems used primarily for the material handling and stationary power market. They are focused on proton exchange membrane, or PEM, fuel cell and fuel processing technologies, fuel cell/battery hybrid technologies, and associated hydrogen storage and dispensing infrastructure from which multiple products are available. They sell and continue to develop fuel cell product solutions to replace lead-acid batteries in material handling vehicles and industrial trucks for some of North America’s largest distribution and manufacturing businesses. Their current product line includes: GenDrive, GenFuel, GenCare, ReliOn, and GenKey. “

Several other analysts have also issued reports on PLUG. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating on shares of Plug Power in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Oppenheimer reiterated a buy rating on shares of Plug Power in a report on Monday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Plug Power from $42.00 to $35.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Plug Power from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Plug Power in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They set a buy rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $39.69.

NASDAQ PLUG opened at $26.13 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.23. The company has a quick ratio of 18.94, a current ratio of 19.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Plug Power has a 12-month low of $10.56 and a 12-month high of $75.49. The firm has a market cap of $15.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.08 and a beta of 1.41.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The electronics maker reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.11). Equities analysts expect that Plug Power will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Sanjay K. Shrestha sold 5,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.43, for a total transaction of $162,051.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PLUG. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Plug Power by 3.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 227,250 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $545,000 after acquiring an additional 8,331 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Plug Power by 480.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 368,342 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $12,490,000 after acquiring an additional 304,830 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Plug Power by 17.5% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 82,400 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,953,000 after purchasing an additional 12,300 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in Plug Power by 47.6% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 74,438 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,668,000 after purchasing an additional 23,994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its holdings in Plug Power by 541.3% in the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 102,615 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $9,166,000 after purchasing an additional 86,613 shares during the last quarter. 46.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Plug Power, Inc provides alternative energy technology, which focuses on the design, development, commercialization, and manufacture of hydrogen and fuel cell systems used primarily for the material handling and stationary power markets. Its fuel cell system solution is designed to replace lead-acid batteries in electric material handling vehicles and industrial trucks for some distribution and manufacturing businesses.

