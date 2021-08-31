PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Raises Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,820,210 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 13,865 shares during the quarter. The Home Depot accounts for 1.1% of PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $1,218,227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in The Home Depot in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in The Home Depot in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in The Home Depot by 38.5% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 133 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Home Depot in the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Home Depot in the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. Institutional investors own 65.45% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Home Depot from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $338.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on The Home Depot from $380.00 to $369.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Citigroup increased their target price on The Home Depot from $288.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on The Home Depot from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on The Home Depot from $319.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $339.52.

Shares of The Home Depot stock traded down $1.12 on Tuesday, reaching $325.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 112,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,019,133. The company has a market capitalization of $344.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $324.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $310.45. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $246.59 and a 52 week high of $345.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.31.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $41.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.74 billion. The Home Depot had a return on equity of 709.19% and a net margin of 10.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.02 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be issued a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 1st. The Home Depot’s payout ratio is 54.86%.

The Home Depot declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, May 20th that authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the home improvement retailer to repurchase up to 5.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.65, for a total value of $1,643,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,494,124. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Craig A. Menear sold 68,468 shares of The Home Depot stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.46, for a total value of $22,283,595.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 74,622 shares of company stock valued at $24,302,611. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

