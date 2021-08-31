PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Raises Stock Position in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL) by 5.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,668,401 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 839,809 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned approximately 31.22% of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF worth $537,650,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FREL. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $71,000. Merriman Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, FMA Advisory Inc. bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $205,000.

FREL traded up $0.14 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $32.38. 12,029 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 329,883. Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF has a 12-month low of $22.44 and a 12-month high of $32.26. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.55.

