PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Trims Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 7.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,586,355 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 676,047 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $481,093,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Berkshire Hathaway Inc grew its position in Verizon Communications by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 158,824,575 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $9,235,649,000 after acquiring an additional 12,108,079 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 305,370,449 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $17,757,293,000 after buying an additional 6,619,930 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the 1st quarter valued at about $241,988,000. Parnassus Investments CA boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 21,062,942 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,180,157,000 after buying an additional 3,636,712 shares during the period. Finally, Factorial Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 16,166.3% in the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 3,611,115 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $62,100,000 after buying an additional 3,588,915 shares during the period. 60.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Shares of NYSE:VZ traded up $0.17 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $54.94. The company had a trading volume of 381,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,941,186. The firm has a market capitalization of $227.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $55.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.63. Verizon Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.83 and a fifty-two week high of $61.95.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $33.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.73 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 30.00% and a net margin of 15.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th were issued a $0.627 dividend. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is currently 51.22%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on VZ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. HSBC lifted their price objective on Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.31.

In other Verizon Communications news, CEO Kumara Guru Gowrappan sold 14,077 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.56, for a total value of $782,118.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.90, for a total value of $88,479.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,885,210.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 18,741 shares of company stock worth $1,044,733. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

Recommended Story: What kind of dividend yield to CEF’s pay?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.