PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. Invests $1.13 Million in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,127,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dollar General by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,626,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,571,523,000 after buying an additional 51,976 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors acquired a new position in shares of Dollar General in the 1st quarter valued at $1,029,084,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Dollar General by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,838,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $775,534,000 after acquiring an additional 78,293 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Dollar General by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,221,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,737,000 after acquiring an additional 627,778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlueSpruce Investments LP increased its position in Dollar General by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. BlueSpruce Investments LP now owns 2,828,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,201,000 after acquiring an additional 435,035 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.57% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on DG. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$245.00 target price on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $207.00 target price (up previously from $206.00) on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, raised their target price on shares of Dollar General from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $244.41.

Shares of NYSE DG traded down $3.39 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $221.97. 55,898 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,121,909. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $226.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $211.54. Dollar General Co. has a 52 week low of $173.50 and a 52 week high of $239.35. The company has a market cap of $51.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.33, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.54.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $8.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.59 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 38.90% and a net margin of 7.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.12 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Dollar General Co. will post 10.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 4th. Dollar General’s payout ratio is presently 15.82%.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

