PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. Invests $1.36 Million in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 9,553 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,360,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AMAT. Gleason Group Inc. raised its stake in Applied Materials by 124.5% in the second quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 229 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Applied Materials in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Infini Master Fund acquired a new position in Applied Materials in the first quarter valued at about $337,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its stake in Applied Materials by 70.6% in the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 290 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new position in Applied Materials in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. 74.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AMAT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Applied Materials from $139.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on Applied Materials in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Applied Materials from $158.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their target price on Applied Materials from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.59.

AMAT traded down $0.93 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $135.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 213,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,729,923. Applied Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.15 and a twelve month high of $146.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $135.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $130.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.66, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.44.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.13. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 49.27% and a net margin of 24.54%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 6.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 25th. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 23.02%.

In related news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 13,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.03, for a total value of $1,863,405.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 102,912 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.28, for a total value of $14,436,495.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 288,671 shares of company stock worth $40,557,435 over the last ninety days. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

