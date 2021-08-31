PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. Purchases New Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT)

PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 180,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,181,000. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares makes up 3.4% of PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Manning & Napier Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 203.5% in the second quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 101,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,608,000 after buying an additional 67,769 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.1% during the second quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 20,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,972,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193 shares in the last quarter. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 18.7% during the second quarter. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 47,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,485,000 after purchasing an additional 7,424 shares in the last quarter. Round Rock Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 21.7% during the second quarter. Round Rock Advisors LLC now owns 52,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,951,000 after purchasing an additional 9,282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 80.9% during the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares in the last quarter.

VCIT traded down $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $95.64. 78,300 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,299,244. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $92.42 and a twelve month high of $97.18. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $95.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.49.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were given a dividend of $0.179 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $2.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 2nd.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

