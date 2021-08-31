PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. Takes $851,000 Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 2,124 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $851,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UNH. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 0.7% during the first quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 3,234 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,203,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 3.1% during the second quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 786 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.4% during the first quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 1,804 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $671,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Davis Rea LTD. grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.4% during the second quarter. Davis Rea LTD. now owns 6,782 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,716,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 4.4% during the first quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 619 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. 77.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on UNH shares. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $430.00 to $462.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $515.00 to $488.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $435.00 to $465.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $442.57.

In related news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $402.00, for a total transaction of $804,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 154,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,980,762. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.62, for a total value of $25,237,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 941,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $396,038,967.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 102,438 shares of company stock worth $42,706,034 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group stock traded down $2.84 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $415.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 113,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,113,877. The company has a market capitalization of $391.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.78. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $289.64 and a 12 month high of $431.36. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $413.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $391.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.43 by $0.27. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 22.15%. The business had revenue of $71.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $7.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 13th will be paid a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 10th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is 34.36%.

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

