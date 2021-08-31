Polkamarkets Tops 24 Hour Volume of $2.54 Million (POLK)

Polkamarkets (CURRENCY:POLK) traded 28.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 31st. Polkamarkets has a market capitalization of $25.31 million and approximately $2.54 million worth of Polkamarkets was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Polkamarkets has traded 42.5% higher against the US dollar. One Polkamarkets coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.59 or 0.00001245 BTC on exchanges.

Polkamarkets Profile

Polkamarkets (POLK) is a coin. It launched on February 20th, 2021. Polkamarkets’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 43,052,618 coins. Polkamarkets’ official Twitter account is @polkamarkets

According to CryptoCompare, “Polkamarkets is a DeFi-Powered Prediction Market built for cross-chain information exchange and trading where users take positions on outcomes of real-world events–in a decentralized and interoperable platform based on Polkadot. Forecasting and providing liquidity to Polkamarkets will earn users $POLK, the platform's native utility tokens. By joining the power of DeFi and liquidity incentives to prediction markets, Polkamarkets aims to be the premiere forecasting tool on the blockchain. “

Polkamarkets Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polkamarkets directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Polkamarkets should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Polkamarkets using one of the exchanges listed above.

