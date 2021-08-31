Portman Ridge Finance (NASDAQ:PTMN) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Portman Ridge Finance (NASDAQ:PTMN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Portman Ridge Finance Corporation is an investment company. It focuses on investment in consumer products, food and beverages, heathcare, logistics and distribution, media, telecommunication, education, aerospace and defense, industrial and environmental industries. Portman Ridge Finance Corporation, formerly known as KCAP Financial Inc., is based in New York, United States. “

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Portman Ridge Finance from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th.

Shares of NASDAQ PTMN opened at $24.27 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 8.29, a quick ratio of 8.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. Portman Ridge Finance has a 12 month low of $11.60 and a 12 month high of $25.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.90 and a 200-day moving average of $23.06. The company has a market capitalization of $221.49 million, a P/E ratio of 20.57 and a beta of 1.21.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in Portman Ridge Finance by 967.7% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 263,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,000 after purchasing an additional 238,917 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Portman Ridge Finance by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 284,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $677,000 after purchasing an additional 24,843 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Portman Ridge Finance by 54.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 20,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 7,227 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Portman Ridge Finance by 721.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 239,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after acquiring an additional 210,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Portman Ridge Finance in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,047,000. 12.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Portman Ridge Finance Company Profile

Portman Ridge Finance Corp seeks investment opportunities in companies located in the US with EBITDA ranging from $5 million to $25 million. The fund targets companies operating in the fields of aerospace/ defense, business services, consumer products, education, food & beverage, healthcare, industrial & environmental services, logistic & distribution and media & telecommunications.

