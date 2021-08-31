Poseidon Network (QQQ) Price Reaches $0.0230 on Major Exchanges

Poseidon Network (CURRENCY:QQQ) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 31st. Poseidon Network has a total market capitalization of $50.69 million and $184,810.00 worth of Poseidon Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Poseidon Network coin can currently be bought for about $0.0230 or 0.00000049 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Poseidon Network has traded 0% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002065 BTC.

VITE (VITE) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0849 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Obyte (GBYTE) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.10 or 0.00058157 BTC.

IoT Chain (ITC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0857 or 0.00000184 BTC.

HYCON (HYC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TrustNote (TTT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Poseidon Network Coin Profile

QQQ is a coin. Its genesis date was April 1st, 2019. Poseidon Network’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,202,875,408 coins. Poseidon Network’s official message board is medium.com/poseidonnetwork . The Reddit community for Poseidon Network is https://reddit.com/r/QQQ_Poseidon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Poseidon Network is poseidon.network . Poseidon Network’s official Twitter account is @qqqtoken

According to CryptoCompare, “Products of the Poseidon Network are positioned as a worldwide decentralized P2P infrastructure, including: Decentralized CDN, Distributed Storage, Distributed Content Delivering, TEE…etc. The POSEIDON NETWORK is the world's first CDN hybrid blockchain application platform, which is built on the concept of Internet of Things.The Poseidon Network runs on a dual-token system: Security token – PSD, and utility token – QQQ. The PSD token is anchored to the real value of POSEIDON NETWORK mainnet including all of the devices – NAS, desktops, mobiles, IoTs…etc – and network resources – bandwidth, storage, computations…etc. If you own PSD token, you own some duty and rights to the mainnet, likewise, legal citizen in the world of Poseidon Network. It means that, you have the right to vote or, even more, amend the law, which are smart contracts in this case, on governance layer. The QQQ is the utility token of the Poseidon Network platform. “

Poseidon Network Coin Trading

