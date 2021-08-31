Predictive Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:POAI) Short Interest Up 35.8% in August

Predictive Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:POAI) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,860,000 shares, a growth of 35.8% from the July 29th total of 1,370,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,660,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Separately, HC Wainwright started coverage on Predictive Oncology in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of POAI. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Predictive Oncology in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,482,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Predictive Oncology by 231.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,838,085 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,408,000 after acquiring an additional 1,284,326 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Predictive Oncology during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $718,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Predictive Oncology during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $391,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Predictive Oncology by 198.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 414,705 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 275,732 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.91% of the company’s stock.

POAI stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.07. 12,393 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,152,840. Predictive Oncology has a 12-month low of $0.63 and a 12-month high of $2.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 1.96.

Predictive Oncology (NASDAQ:POAI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03. Predictive Oncology had a negative return on equity of 43.92% and a negative net margin of 1,725.34%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Predictive Oncology will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Predictive Oncology

Predictive Oncology Inc provides various healthcare products and services primarily in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Helomics, Soluble, and Skyline. The company manufactures environmentally conscious systems for the collection and disposal of infectious fluids that result from surgical procedures and post-operative care.

