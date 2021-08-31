Premier Miton Glb Renewables Trust PLC (PMGR) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 2nd

Premier Miton Glb Renewables Trust PLC (LON:PMGR) declared a dividend on Thursday, July 22nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of GBX 1.75 ($0.02) per share on Thursday, September 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of PMGR opened at GBX 171.19 ($2.24) on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 163.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 164.80. The company has a market capitalization of £31.22 million and a P/E ratio of 2.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.16, a current ratio of 3.36 and a quick ratio of 3.21. Premier Miton Glb Renewables Trust has a 1-year low of GBX 138 ($1.80) and a 1-year high of GBX 206 ($2.69).

