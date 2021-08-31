Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW) Director Jeremy S. G. Fowden Sells 13,710 Shares

Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW) Director Jeremy S. G. Fowden sold 13,710 shares of Primo Water stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.71, for a total transaction of $242,804.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,373,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,315,830. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Jeremy S. G. Fowden also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 30th, Jeremy S. G. Fowden sold 37,090 shares of Primo Water stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.78, for a total transaction of $659,460.20.

Shares of PRMW stock traded down $0.03 on Tuesday, hitting $17.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 489,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,217,209. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.78 and its 200-day moving average is $16.63. Primo Water Co. has a fifty-two week low of $12.39 and a fifty-two week high of $17.85. The company has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of -177.60 and a beta of 1.30.

Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17. Primo Water had a negative net margin of 0.87% and a positive return on equity of 6.28%. On average, research analysts forecast that Primo Water Co. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. Primo Water’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.55%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Primo Water in the 2nd quarter worth $106,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Primo Water in the 1st quarter worth about $170,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in Primo Water during the 1st quarter valued at about $182,000. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Primo Water by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 11,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hilton Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Primo Water by 7.9% during the first quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC now owns 11,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares in the last quarter. 79.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PRMW. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Primo Water from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Primo Water from $18.00 to $18.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Primo Water from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Primo Water from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Primo Water in a report on Friday, June 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.71.

About Primo Water

Primo Water Corp. engages in the manufacture, process, and distribution of beverages. It operates through the following segments: North America, Rest of World, and All Other. The North America segment offers bottled water, water filtration, and coffee services to customers in North America. The Rest of World segment provides bottled water, water filtration, and coffee services to customers in Europe and Israel.

