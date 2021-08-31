Probity Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Position in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Probity Advisors Inc. lifted its position in 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 6.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,103 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the quarter. Probity Advisors Inc.’s holdings in 3M were worth $815,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new position in shares of 3M in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of 3M in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Newton One Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of 3M in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of 3M in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in shares of 3M in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.80% of the company’s stock.

MMM traded down $1.35 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $194.82. 11,376 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,380,765. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $198.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $195.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.22. 3M has a 52 week low of $156.13 and a 52 week high of $208.95.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.31. 3M had a return on equity of 44.72% and a net margin of 17.13%. The firm had revenue of $8.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.78 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that 3M will post 10.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 20th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.73%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MMM. Argus boosted their target price on 3M from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $208.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Wolfe Research lowered 3M from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $218.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group lowered 3M from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $210.00 to $212.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on 3M from $200.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $198.92.

In related news, insider Eric D. Hammes sold 1,765 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.83, for a total value of $356,229.95. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,363,563.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Khandpur K. Ashish sold 6,505 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.86, for a total value of $1,280,574.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 26,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,286,675.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,666 shares of company stock worth $4,103,569 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

3M Company Profile

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

