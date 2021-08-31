Probity Advisors Inc. Decreases Stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Probity Advisors Inc. decreased its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,939 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 476 shares during the period. Probity Advisors Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $2,606,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sawyer & Company Inc increased its stake in PayPal by 566.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 100 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. bought a new position in shares of PayPal during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of PayPal by 218.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 156 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PayPal during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of PayPal by 52.7% during the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 171 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on PYPL shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of PayPal from $337.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $263.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of PayPal in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of PayPal from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of PayPal from $300.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $317.74.

PayPal stock traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $288.17. The stock had a trading volume of 153,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,675,843. The stock has a market cap of $338.61 billion, a PE ratio of 70.36, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.16. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $171.63 and a 52 week high of $310.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $287.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $268.99.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.32 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 20.42% and a return on equity of 20.07%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. Research analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.81, for a total transaction of $2,768,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 245,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,031,593.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 12,314 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.64, for a total transaction of $3,431,172.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,548,106.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 51,314 shares of company stock worth $14,141,623. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

