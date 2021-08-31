Probity Advisors Inc. Has $1.45 Million Stake in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Probity Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,165 shares of the company’s stock after selling 562 shares during the quarter. Probity Advisors Inc.’s holdings in The J. M. Smucker were worth $1,447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in The J. M. Smucker by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,536,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in The J. M. Smucker by 38.4% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its holdings in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 5.1% in the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 2,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, Everett Harris & Co. CA increased its holdings in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 1.0% in the first quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 10,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,278,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 84.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SJM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The J. M. Smucker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $124.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of The J. M. Smucker in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $126.00 to $117.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $140.00 to $132.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the stock. The J. M. Smucker currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.33.

In other news, insider Amy C. Held sold 844 shares of The J. M. Smucker stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.04, for a total transaction of $117,349.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,595,066.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Mark T. Smucker sold 10,000 shares of The J. M. Smucker stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.92, for a total transaction of $1,309,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 119,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,580,527.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

SJM stock traded up $0.59 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $122.87. The company had a trading volume of 1,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 994,833. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 52 week low of $108.10 and a 52 week high of $140.65. The company has a market cap of $13.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.74, a PEG ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 0.34. The business has a 50 day moving average of $130.10 and a 200 day moving average of $128.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

The J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.02. The J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 10.95% and a return on equity of 12.35%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.37 earnings per share. The J. M. Smucker’s revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.99 per share. This is a boost from The J. M. Smucker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.42%.

The J. M. Smucker Company Profile

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin’ Donuts, and Café Bustelo branded coffee.

