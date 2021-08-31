Probity Advisors Inc. Has $13.30 Million Holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Probity Advisors Inc. reduced its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) by 0.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 100,271 shares of the company’s stock after selling 107 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF comprises approximately 2.8% of Probity Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Probity Advisors Inc. owned 0.21% of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF worth $13,299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IJT. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $230,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $252,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,285,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $220,000.

NASDAQ:IJT opened at $135.56 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $131.35 and its 200 day moving average is $130.25. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $83.92 and a fifty-two week high of $136.05.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

