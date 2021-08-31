Probity Advisors Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Probity Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 402 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 6 shares during the period. Probity Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $983,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $98,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 44 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. Finally, BigSur Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 80.0% in the 1st quarter. BigSur Wealth Management LLC now owns 45 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.00% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,950.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,755.00 to $3,350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,850.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,821.21.

NASDAQ:GOOGL traded down $4.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $2,887.75. 7,629 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,544,429. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,402.15 and a 12-month high of $2,919.41. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2,632.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2,366.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.93 trillion, a PE ratio of 31.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.00.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. The business had revenue of $50.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.07 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 27.87%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $10.13 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

