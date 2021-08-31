Probity Advisors Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Probity Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,191 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 143 shares during the period. Probity Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $1,156,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 40.3% in the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 108 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 187.8% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 118 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. CX Institutional lifted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 37.9% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 142 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 37.4% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 191 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. 55.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ANET shares. MKM Partners upped their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $363.00 to $422.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $345.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Argus upped their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $360.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $340.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $381.33.

In related news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 13,500 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.94, for a total value of $5,088,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 658 shares in the company, valued at $248,026.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Andreas Bechtolsheim sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.35, for a total transaction of $9,358,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 145,850 shares of company stock valued at $53,956,628. Company insiders own 22.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ANET traded down $2.79 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $369.31. 204 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 481,785. Arista Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $192.96 and a twelve month high of $384.00. The stock has a market cap of $28.33 billion, a PE ratio of 40.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $370.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $335.02.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The technology company reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.18. Arista Networks had a net margin of 27.72% and a return on equity of 20.92%. The business had revenue of $707.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $688.89 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 9.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of cloud networking solutions. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System(EOS) a set of network applications and Ethernet switching, and routing platforms. The company was founded by Andreas Bechtolsheim, David Cheriton, and Kenneth Duda in October 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

