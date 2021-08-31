Procore Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCOR) Receives $105.86 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Procore Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCOR) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $105.86.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Procore Technologies in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Procore Technologies in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Procore Technologies in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Procore Technologies from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Procore Technologies from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th.

Get Procore Technologies alerts:

Shares of Procore Technologies stock opened at $94.67 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $95.06. Procore Technologies has a 1-year low of $78.96 and a 1-year high of $108.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 4.05 and a current ratio of 4.05.

In related news, CEO Craig F. Jr. Courtemanche sold 16,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.24, for a total value of $1,413,288.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 724,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,173,799.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CRO Dennis Lyandres sold 7,316 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.24, for a total value of $638,247.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 613,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,518,250.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 36,525 shares of company stock worth $3,186,441 in the last ninety days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCOR. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Procore Technologies in the second quarter valued at $552,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in Procore Technologies in the second quarter valued at $12,344,000. WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Procore Technologies in the second quarter valued at $38,306,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Procore Technologies in the second quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in Procore Technologies in the second quarter valued at $697,000. Institutional investors own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

About Procore Technologies

Procore Technologies, Inc provides a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products. The company enables stakeholders in the construction industry, such as owners, general contractors, specialty contractors, architects, and engineers, to collaborate on construction projects.

Read More: What is a conference call?



Receive News & Ratings for Procore Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procore Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.