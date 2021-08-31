Progenity, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROG) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.66 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Progenity, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROG) will report ($0.66) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Progenity’s earnings. Progenity reported earnings per share of ($1.01) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 34.7%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Progenity will report full year earnings of ($2.28) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.87) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.90) to ($0.84). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Progenity.

Progenity (NASDAQ:PROG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.15.

PROG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Progenity from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Raymond James cut Progenity from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Progenity from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Progenity from $4.00 to $2.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut Progenity from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $4.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Progenity presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.13.

Shares of PROG stock opened at $0.82 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.32 and a 200 day moving average of $3.23. The stock has a market cap of $64.84 million, a P/E ratio of -0.18 and a beta of -0.13. Progenity has a twelve month low of $0.66 and a twelve month high of $9.75.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Progenity during the second quarter worth $36,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Progenity during the second quarter worth $39,000. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in Progenity by 416.4% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 10,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 8,395 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Progenity by 256.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 6,801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Progenity during the second quarter worth $53,000. 70.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Progenity, Inc, a biotechnology company, provides develops and commercializes molecular testing products in the United States. It offers Innatal, a noninvasive prenatal screening test offered to women early in pregnancy to screen for chromosome abnormalities, such as down syndrome, trisomy 18, trisomy 13, and sex chromosome disorders through the analysis of cell-free DNA; Preparent that screens for carrier status of hereditary diseases prior to or early in pregnancy; and Riscover, a hereditary cancer screen that analyzes 31 genes associated with inherited risk of 12 types of cancers, including the BRCA1/2 genes for hereditary breast, ovarian, colorectal, endometrial, pancreatic, and other cancer syndromes, as well as for the five genes associated with Lynch syndrome.

