Prometheus Biosciences (NASDAQ:RXDX) Shares Gap Down to $22.89

Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXDX) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $22.89, but opened at $22.31. Prometheus Biosciences shares last traded at $22.34, with a volume of 162 shares traded.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Prometheus Biosciences in a research report on Monday, May 24th.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.03.

Prometheus Biosciences (NASDAQ:RXDX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.10). Research analysts anticipate that Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Prometheus Biosciences by 888.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,856 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 2,567 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Prometheus Biosciences by 237.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,141 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 2,913 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in Prometheus Biosciences during the second quarter worth approximately $165,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Prometheus Biosciences during the second quarter worth approximately $168,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Prometheus Biosciences during the second quarter worth approximately $234,000. 61.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Prometheus Biosciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:RXDX)

Prometheus Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of precision therapeutics and companion diagnostics products for the treatment and diagnosis of inflammatory bowel diseases (IBD). Its products include PRA023, a Phase I clinical trial IgG1 humanized monoclonal antibody (mAb); PR600, an anti- tumor necrosis factor mAb for IBD; PR300, a G-protein coupled receptor modulator small molecule for IBD; PR1800, anti-chemokine mAb for IBD; and PR2100, an anti-inflammatory cytokine mAb for IBD.

