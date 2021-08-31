ProVise Management Group LLC Has $1.90 Million Stake in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

ProVise Management Group LLC decreased its position in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 277 shares during the quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in Welltower were worth $1,901,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WELL. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new stake in Welltower during the first quarter worth $26,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co bought a new stake in Welltower during the second quarter worth $25,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Welltower during the second quarter worth $29,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in Welltower during the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in Welltower during the second quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WELL opened at $85.76 on Tuesday. Welltower Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $51.22 and a fifty-two week high of $89.80. The stock has a market cap of $36.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.70, a PEG ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a current ratio of 2.74. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.98.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.71). Welltower had a net margin of 13.49% and a return on equity of 4.76%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Welltower Inc. will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.54%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on WELL shares. Mizuho started coverage on Welltower in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. Raymond James increased their price target on Welltower from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Welltower from $79.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Welltower from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Welltower from $82.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.52.

Welltower Profile

Welltower, Inc engages in the provision of health care infrastructure and investment of seniors housing operators, post-acute providers, and health systems. It operates through the following segments: Seniors Housing Operating, Triple-net, and Outpatient Medical. The Seniors Housing Operating segment includes the seniors housing communities.

