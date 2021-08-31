ProVise Management Group LLC Has $2.59 Million Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP)

ProVise Management Group LLC reduced its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP) by 30.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 49,444 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,267 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,591,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VTIP. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares during the 1st quarter valued at about $228,000. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 107.6% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 106,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,514,000 after acquiring an additional 55,443 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 171.9% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 271,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,996,000 after acquiring an additional 171,683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avenue 1 Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Avenue 1 Advisors LLC now owns 19,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after acquiring an additional 2,563 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ VTIP opened at $52.66 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.04. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $50.59 and a 52 week high of $52.69.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.481 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%.

Recommended Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.