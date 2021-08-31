ProVise Management Group LLC Has $2 Million Stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

ProVise Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,041 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $1,995,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 5.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,033,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $710,966,000 after purchasing an additional 371,073 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 247.4% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,986,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,249,000 after purchasing an additional 4,263,565 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,224,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,782,000 after buying an additional 51,917 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,378,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,402,000 after buying an additional 369,295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC raised its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC now owns 2,233,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,787,000 after buying an additional 19,237 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VYM opened at $107.67 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.72. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12 month low of $77.96 and a 12 month high of $108.71.

