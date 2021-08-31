PTT Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:PCHUY) Declares $0.46 Dividend

PTT Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:PCHUY) announced a dividend on Tuesday, August 31st, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.4631 per share on Thursday, October 7th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd.
Shares of PCHUY stock opened at $10.70 on Tuesday. PTT Public has a fifty-two week low of $9.09 and a fifty-two week high of $10.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.70.
PTT Public Company Profile
