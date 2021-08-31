Public Index Network Price Hits $0.0349 (PIN)

Public Index Network (CURRENCY:PIN) traded down 8.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 31st. During the last week, Public Index Network has traded 53.3% lower against the US dollar. One Public Index Network coin can now be bought for $0.0349 or 0.00000075 BTC on major exchanges. Public Index Network has a market cap of $5.32 million and $29,065.00 worth of Public Index Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Public Index Network alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002139 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002504 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.00 or 0.00064146 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.21 or 0.00133008 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $75.65 or 0.00161739 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,425.96 or 0.07324573 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00003298 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,903.73 or 1.00278480 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 21.5% against the dollar and now trades at $389.14 or 0.00831973 BTC.

Public Index Network Profile

Public Index Network’s total supply is 152,351,008 coins. The Reddit community for Public Index Network is https://reddit.com/r/FLOblockchain . Public Index Network’s official Twitter account is @pinblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

Public Index Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Public Index Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Public Index Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Public Index Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Public Index Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Public Index Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.