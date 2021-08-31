Public Joint Stock Company Rostelecom (OTCMKTS:ROSYY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Public Joint Stock Company Rostelecom (OTCMKTS:ROSYY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 114,600 shares, an increase of 38.9% from the July 29th total of 82,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 10.4 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS ROSYY remained flat at $$8.08 during midday trading on Tuesday. Public Joint Stock Company Rostelecom has a 12-month low of $6.96 and a 12-month high of $9.05. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.06 and its 200 day moving average is $8.33. The company has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.71 and a beta of 0.85.

Public Joint Stock Company Rostelecom Company Profile

Rostelecom PJSC provides digital services and solutions to households, governmental and private organizations. The firm provides telecommunications services to the Russian governmental and corporate customers of all levels. It also offers technology solutions to e-government; cybersecurity; DC & cloud computing; healthcare; housing & utilities; and education sectors.

