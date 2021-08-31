Public Joint Stock Company Rostelecom (OTCMKTS:ROSYY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Public Joint Stock Company Rostelecom (OTCMKTS:ROSYY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 114,600 shares, an increase of 38.9% from the July 29th total of 82,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 10.4 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS ROSYY remained flat at $$8.08 during midday trading on Tuesday. Public Joint Stock Company Rostelecom has a 12-month low of $6.96 and a 12-month high of $9.05. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.06 and its 200 day moving average is $8.33. The company has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.71 and a beta of 0.85.
Public Joint Stock Company Rostelecom Company Profile
