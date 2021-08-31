Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE) Shares Gap Down to $26.63

Pulse Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLSE)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $26.63, but opened at $26.04. Pulse Biosciences shares last traded at $25.32, with a volume of 25 shares trading hands.

Several research firms have weighed in on PLSE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pulse Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, August 13th. Stephens began coverage on shares of Pulse Biosciences in a report on Monday, July 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of Pulse Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, August 10th.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.47 and its 200 day moving average is $21.93.

Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.11. As a group, analysts forecast that Pulse Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PLSE. Tygh Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pulse Biosciences in the first quarter worth $2,966,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Pulse Biosciences by 477.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 124,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,034,000 after buying an additional 102,566 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Pulse Biosciences by 7.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 950,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,503,000 after purchasing an additional 67,501 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Pulse Biosciences by 7.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 703,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,536,000 after purchasing an additional 47,306 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Pulse Biosciences in the second quarter worth $654,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.11% of the company’s stock.

About Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE)

Pulse Biosciences, Inc operates as an immuno-oncology company developing a proprietary oncolytic electroceutical therapy based on its Nano Pulse Stimulation (NPS) technology. It manufactures surgical and medical instruments uses a novel and proprietary platform technology called Nano-Pulse Electro-Signaling.

