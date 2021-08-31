Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Stantec Inc. (TSE:STN) Increased by Analyst

Stantec Inc. (TSE:STN) (NYSE:STN) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James upped their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Stantec in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, August 27th. Raymond James analyst F. Bastien now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.69 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.62. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Stantec’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.54 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.35 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.77 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.69 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.70 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on STN. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Stantec from C$64.00 to C$69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Atb Cap Markets lowered Stantec from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. ATB Capital increased their target price on Stantec from C$57.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Scotiabank raised their price target on Stantec from C$63.00 to C$66.00 in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Stantec from C$65.00 to C$67.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$64.17.

Shares of TSE STN opened at C$60.52 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of C$6.72 billion and a P/E ratio of 35.27. Stantec has a 52-week low of C$37.46 and a 52-week high of C$61.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$57.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$55.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.90, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.32.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. Stantec’s payout ratio is 37.30%.

In related news, Director Jeffrey Philip Stone sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$59.62, for a total value of C$89,425.95. Also, Director Robert Gomes sold 5,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$61.00, for a total value of C$359,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 155,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$9,500,872. Insiders have sold a total of 9,400 shares of company stock valued at $560,274 over the last ninety days.

About Stantec

Stantec Inc provides professional consulting services in the area of infrastructure and facilities in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics.

