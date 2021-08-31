Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. Lifted by Analyst (NASDAQ:HAIN)

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) – Analysts at Seaport Res Ptn upped their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for The Hain Celestial Group in a research note issued on Friday, August 27th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst E. Larson now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.48 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.46. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for The Hain Celestial Group’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.46 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.77 EPS.

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $450.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $462.46 million. The Hain Celestial Group had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 9.91%. The firm’s revenue was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share.

Shares of The Hain Celestial Group stock opened at $37.54 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $39.96 and a 200-day moving average of $41.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of 49.40 and a beta of 0.78. The Hain Celestial Group has a 1-year low of $30.54 and a 1-year high of $46.02.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HAIN. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in The Hain Celestial Group by 49.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 181,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,199,000 after purchasing an additional 60,175 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA lifted its holdings in The Hain Celestial Group by 7.8% in the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 7,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in The Hain Celestial Group by 23.8% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in The Hain Celestial Group in the first quarter worth about $231,000. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in The Hain Celestial Group by 47.3% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 71,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,930,000 after acquiring an additional 22,991 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.93% of the company’s stock.

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc engages in the production and distribution of organic and natural products. Its brands include Alba Botanica, Avalon Organics, Earth’s Best, JASON, Live Clean, One Step, and Queen Helene. The company was founded by Irwin David Simon on May 19, 1993 and is headquartered in Lake Success, NY.

